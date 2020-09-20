Menu
NSW ambulance crews have been called to Lennox Head.
News

BREAKING: suspected hang gliding accident at Lennox Head

Aisling Brennan
20th Sep 2020 1:19 PM
UPDATE 1.35PM: A HANG GLIDER has reportedly crashed at the Pat Morton Lookout in Lennox Head. 

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been called to the Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head to assist emergency service crews already in attendance.

There have been reports of a hang gliding accident.

More information to come. 

ORIGINAL: EMERGENCY services have been called to Pat Morton Lookout at Lennox Head.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman confirmed five crews were called to the popular lookout just before midday on Sunday, September 20.

"We have a male who appears to have had a serious wrist injury," he said.

"Two crews are still on scene."

The spokesman couldn't confirm the man's age.
It is understood NSW Police and SES are also attending the scene.

More information to come.

