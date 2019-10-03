Menu
Firefighters are battling a blaze at Casino.
News

Grass fire jumps railways tracks at Casino

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Oct 2019 4:57 PM | Updated: 4th Oct 2019 5:25 PM

UPDATE, 5.25pm: The grass fire at Bent St, Casino, has now been brought under control by firefighters.

 

Original story: EMERGENCY services are battling a structure fire in Bent St at Casino.

A Fire & Rescue NSW spokeswoman said they were called at 4.18pm and one Casino crew attended Bent St.

"They called for RFS to attend as there the fire was crowning in the trees," she said.

"They also got the Casino tanker to go along as well."

The Fire & Rescue NSW spokeswoman said crews were making attempts to contact NSW Rail after the fire jumped the tracks towards Hotham St.

"There's then been a repeat call after the fire was moving towards property Hotham St," she said.

More to come.

