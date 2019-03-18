Breaking: Elderly couple attacked in their home

Menu
A teenager will face Bundaberg children’s court after an alleged attack on an elderly man this morning.
Emma Reid
by
18th Mar 2019 10:02 PM

A 17-YEAR-old boy will face the Bundaberg Children's Court later this month charged with serious assault and burglary after being arrested by police this morning.

 

It is alleged the 17-year-old was in company of a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl when they forced their way into a house on Honeybee Court, Avenell Heights between 1.30am and 2am.

 

The occupants of the house were at home asleep at the time.

 

The 74-year-old male victim has woken and has chased the youths from the house.

 

It will further be alleged the boy became involved in a physical altercation where the victim has sustained facial injuries and suspected broken ribs.

 

The two girls have been charged with burglary.

 

Anyone with information can contact police or phone Policelink 131 444

assault avenell heights bundaberg queensland police service
Bundaberg News Mail

