20 and 16 year-old's arrested after 'stolen' car pursuit

**BLUR FACE***Police make an arrest after a high speed car chase that ended in Gainsborough Way, Goonellabah. Cathy Adams

UPDATE 3pm: TWO Queensland males, aged 20 and 16 have been arrested following a pursuit in the Northern Rivers this morning.

NSW Police Media confirmed at about 9am a home at Bungawalbin, south of Lismore, was broken into.

It's alleged the occupant was threatened by two males, armed with a knife before they fled in a Toyota Yaris, believed to have been stolen from Queensland.

Officers from Richmond Police District were notified and commenced inquiries.

Just after 10.45am, the Toyota Yaris was seen by police travelling north on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater.

The Toyota allegedly failed to stop, and a pursuit was initiated, before being terminated shortly after due to safety concerns.

A second pursuit was initiated when the Toyota was seen travelling on the Bruxner Highway.

Officers attempted to use road spikes; however, the Toyota continued into the Goonellabah area at Lismore.

The vehicle stopped on the highway and two males were seen fleeing into nearby bushland.

Following an extensive search by officers, with the assistance from Traffic & Highway Patrol Command and the Rescue Squad, the were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

Inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

UPDATE 12pm: POLICE Media have confirmed two people have been arrested following a high speed pursuit of a stolen vehicle which ended in Goonellabah.

The occupants drove the car into oncoming lanes of Ballina Road, before ditching the car and fleeing through back yards.

Police apprehended the occupants at Gainsborough Way.

More to come.

Car pursuit Goonellabah: A dramatic police chase ended at Gainsborough Way in Goonellabah this morning.

UPDATE 11.45am: A DRAMATIC police pursuit along Ballina Rd has ended at Goonellabah, with police looking for the driver of a blue Hyundai Excel vehicle which led police through the area at high speeds.

Police have reported the vehicle was stolen from Broadwater.

Police Rescue and Ambulance are at the scene on Ballina Rd after the vehicle was found stopped on the wrong side of the road near Canterbury Chase.

During the pursuit two police vehicles deployed spikes at the Wollongbar speed camera.

Police have deployed a drone and are looking for the driver who has left the scene.

ORIGINAL 11.20am: POLICE have confirmed a high speed chase of a vehicle along Ballina Rd.

At least 10 police vehicles were in pursuit of a black car which onlookers said appeared to be on fire and with a smashed side window.

Reports say police have a car pulled up on the wrong wide of the road on Ballina Rd and Police Rescue and Ambulance are at the scene.

Police are looking for the driver who may have left the scene.