Breaking down the competition

ALL SMILES:South Lismore won the region one pennant flag. They are (from left) Jenny Adams, Shirley Bryant, Maureen Smith, Maureen Peart, Thelma Fredericks, Patricia Baskerville, Denise Wallace and Nola Fairfull. Judith Tuckey

CLUBS have been given more detailed information on the rearrangement of national bowls events into one time frame.

They have been notified by Bowls Australia that all of these games will be played at the one regional or city area over a 16-day period in October each year.

National championships, Australian sides championships, Australian junior championships, Australian champion of champion and Australian indoor championships are involved.

"This has forced a major change to the structure of the State Selection Pathway as well as our season calendar as all states are required to have their state championships and representative sides finalised by mid-August,” Bowls Australia says.

It is proposed that from 2020 onwards the senior interzone and open interzone championships will be run back-to-back in March each year while the City v Country series will be moved to May each year. These events are major selection trials for the NSW open, senior and junior state sides.

"Accordingly the Open Interzone Sides Championship (scheduled for September) and the City v Country series (scheduled for November) will not be held in 2019,” the national body says.

Grandviews and Olds Park, the clubs that were to host this year's interzone competition, have been offered first option to host the interzone festival in 2020.

Pennant finals

BALLINA, as winner of the Far North Coast Conference, will go directly into the top grade state pennant final at Foster, and Casino RSM will play the eligible side in Zone 14.

In No 2s, South Lismore will travel to the finals at St George Basin and Huskisson after defeating Condong 10-0 in the Zone One playoffs.

Other winners in the zone playoffs are: No 3s, Yamba (to play at South Tamworth); No 4, Maclean (Port City, Westport); No 5, Yamba (Halekulani, The Greens, Entrance); No 6, Grafton District Services (Warilla, Kiama); No 7, Ballina (Nelson Bay).

Birthday bash

A SEVEN-A-SIDE state comp in Queensland, after starting with 34 teams, has just celebrated its 10th birthday with 260 teams from 92 clubs and more than 2600 bowlers.

Players came from Tweed Heads to Tewantin, west to Chinchilla, east to McLeay Island and every club in between.

Prizemoney has soared to a whopping $180,000.

Finals this year in six divisions were held at Musgrave Hill over two weekends.

The Division One winner, Kallangur, took home $8000.

MY VIEW:

ON THE Q-7 COMP

THE outstanding success of Queensland's seven-a-side state event should force home to our state organisers that bowlers are hungry for something different from the hackneyed ages-old pennants.

The Q-7 comp has grabbed the attention of 2600 bowlers over a wide area and has bulleted ahead since it began 10 years ago.

The reason is obvious - pennants require 10 weeks or more of devotion to the dull, uninteresting, unpopular fours format, whereas the seven-a-side event, while it has one set of fours, offsets this with the use of the more acceptable singles and pairs.

Up north of the border they keep coming up with means of keeping their bowlers involved and interested. And an interested bowler isn't likely to give the game away.

Our hierarchy would do well to learn the lesson.

Wandering dog

GUIDE dogs were part of the blind bowlers' Australian championships at Perth.

Pedro the bowlers' guide dog flew with the NSW side and didn't go wandering as he did a while back in Port Macquarie, starting a search by police, bowlers and the local radio station.

Ida, a West Australian guide dog, went walkabout during the competition but was found before she reached the main road.

For the games, the greenkeeper marked one inch thick white lines on both greens, a big help for the vision-impaired bowlers.

Says Sandy White, president of the NSW Blind Bowlers: "For those wondering, yes we played to the rules of sighted bowls with two exceptions - all bowlers have a director at the mat end and distance marker boards along the edge of the ditch are for reference.”

All NSW bowlers won medals and brought home four trophies.

A trans-Tasman series will be held next May at Port Macquarie.

Open season

WHEN our homegrown Aaron Teys, 25, takes on many of the world's best bowlers next month in the Australian Open at Tweed Heads, can he duplicate the win he had in this prestigious event in 2016?

A Bowls Australia writer's form guide, though it tips Ray Pearse as the likely winner, says of Teys: "Rising star of the sport and reigning Australian indoors champion, having secured a slot as one of Australia's five-man squad for the first time for the upcoming Asia Pacific championships. Former winner of the AO.”

Senior focus

TERRY Mc Fadden, of Lismore Heights, is one of 16 bowlers selected for state senior trials at Ettalong on July 1-2.

The squad contains such household names as Rex Johnston (Tuncurry Beach), Sam Laguzza (Charlestown) and Rocky Stone (Kempsey Macleay RSL).

Forward thinking

WHEN Victorian club Traralgon decided it was time to upgrade its facilities, officials visited renovated venues in their state and Tasmania.

They found out that all of them said the greens had to be enclosed. So the club did that. It built a fully-enclosed indoor arena incorporating a viewing area and function centre.

Club chairman Graham Cross, delighted with this "magnificent facility”, said if people were coming to places like Lakes Entrance they brought their bowls.

"Now they can enjoy an indoor green during inclement weather, as well as three beautiful outdoor greens,” the chairman said.

Show returns

THE Bowls Show has made a return on television for its fourth season. It started last Sunday in its 3pm timeslot and will run weekly until October 10.

Highlights to feature on the program will be the 2019 Bowls Premier League, the Australian Open and the Australian Indoors Championships.