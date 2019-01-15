Menu
WARNING: A crocodile has been spotted at Lamberts Beach.
Breaking

BREAKING: Croc closes popular Mackay swimming spot

Rainee Shepperson
by
15th Jan 2019 4:22 PM

A CROCODILE has been spotted at Lamberts Beach, Mackay.

The beach is now closed and Surf Life Saving Qld is urging all swimmers to stay away from the beach until further notice.

This sighting comes after four other crocodiles were spotted across the region in recent days.

The crocodiles were seen at Cape Hillsborough, Eimeo Beach, the Mackay Marina and Slade Point.

If you see a crocodile, be crocwise and report the sighting to Queensland Environment on 1300 130 372.

Mackay Daily Mercury

