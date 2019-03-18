Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural Fire Service NSW.
Rural Fire Service NSW. SCOTT POWICK
Breaking

Laundry appliance catches fire in home

JASMINE BURKE
by
18th Mar 2019 11:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 11.30am: THREE RFS trucks and 12 people were called to a residence at Skinners Shoot after an electrical appliance caught on fire.

RFS Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said the fire was contained to the appliance in the laundry which resulted in scorched walls.

"One truck and four people were stood down, and there was no other fire on the premises," he said.

No one was injured and crews are on scene checking the rest of the property is safe.

ORIGNAL STORY: NSW Rural Fire Service crews have been called to a residence on Skinners Shoot Rd, in Skinners Shoot where a fire has reportedly broken out.

NSW RFS Fires Near Me posted the alert shortly before 11am.

More to come.

house fire northern rivers breaking news rural fire service
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Public safety concerns raised in wake of fatal shooting

    premium_icon Public safety concerns raised in wake of fatal shooting

    Crime SERIOUS questions have been raised about security at NSW hospitals after the fatal shooting of a prisoner outside Lismore Base on Friday night.

    • 18th Mar 2019 10:21 AM
    Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    premium_icon Police raid NSW homes of massacre terrorist’s family

    Crime Raids have hit Australian terrorist's family homes

    • 18th Mar 2019 9:42 AM
    Investigation reveals cause of fatal plane crash

    premium_icon Investigation reveals cause of fatal plane crash

    News A man died when his Cessna crashed on the Northern Rivers in 2017

    PHOTOS: A magic night out for charity

    premium_icon PHOTOS: A magic night out for charity

    News More than 200 were wowed by special guest in the name of charity

    • 18th Mar 2019 10:11 AM