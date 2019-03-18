Laundry appliance catches fire in home

UPDATE 11.30am: THREE RFS trucks and 12 people were called to a residence at Skinners Shoot after an electrical appliance caught on fire.



RFS Far North Coast Superintendent David Cook said the fire was contained to the appliance in the laundry which resulted in scorched walls.



"One truck and four people were stood down, and there was no other fire on the premises," he said.



No one was injured and crews are on scene checking the rest of the property is safe.

ORIGNAL STORY: NSW Rural Fire Service crews have been called to a residence on Skinners Shoot Rd, in Skinners Shoot where a fire has reportedly broken out.

NSW RFS Fires Near Me posted the alert shortly before 11am.

More to come.