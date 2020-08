A NSW man and woman have been fined in Hervey Bay for breaching COVID-19 border directions.

Maryborough Patrol Group Inspector Tony Clowes confirmed the man, 59 and woman, 50, both from Banora Point, were fined $4003 each.

The couple crossed the border on August 13 and travelled directly to Hervey Bay.

They were fined on August 18 and are now in hotel quarantine in Maryborough.

More information to come.