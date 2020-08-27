Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

BREAKING: North Coast cop arrested over child abuse material

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
27th Aug 2020 5:09 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A police officer has been charged with possession of child abuse material.

Following an investigation by the Professional Standards Command, detectives executed two search warrants in the Coffs Harbour region today and seized a mobile phone, smart watch and other electronic and storage devices.

The devices will undergo forensic examination.

The 42-year-old constable, attached to a command in the Northern region, was taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with two counts of possess child abuse material.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court on Monday 28 September 2020.

The officer has been suspended.

More Stories

crimes
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor 'flummoxed' by change of heart on paid parking

        Premium Content Mayor 'flummoxed' by change of heart on paid parking

        Council News A COST-BENEFIT analysis will be prepared for the council but it will be some time before the issue is resolved.

        Eden series to film all over the Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Eden series to film all over the Northern Rivers

        News THE co-producer confirmed how long the shooting will last and how some actors had...

        $7M to create largest composting centre on Northern Rivers

        Premium Content $7M to create largest composting centre on Northern Rivers

        News The sod has been turned on a green project that promises new jobs

        'Like the CIA': Union slams secrecy, major changes at SCU

        Premium Content 'Like the CIA': Union slams secrecy, major changes at SCU

        News A GAME of musical academic chairs at Southern Cross University is worsening already...