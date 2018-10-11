Menu
RESCUED MUM: Lifeflight
RESCUED MUM: Lifeflight Contributed
Breaking

UPDATE: Fraser Coast mum delivers baby home alone

Blake Antrobus
Jessica Lamb
by and
11th Oct 2018 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:20 PM

UPDATE 12.30pm:

A FRASER COAST mum and her newborn baby girl are being flown to hospital after the woman unexpectedly gave birth in her home.

The woman, aged in her early thirties, was at her Glenwood home alone and managed to give birth by herself at 38 weeks.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and the Queensland Ambulance Service were tasked to assist the woman, following initial concerns for the pair's health. 

LifeFlight Critical Care doctor, Dr Oskar Larsson can be seen nursing the new bub
LifeFlight Critical Care doctor, Dr Oskar Larsson can be seen nursing the new bub Lifeflight Media

A LifeFlight spokeswoman said the Sunshine Coast-based Rescue helicopter landed in the backyard of the woman's property where she was treated by an aeromedical crew. 

She is currently being flown to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER:

A RESCUE helicopter has been dispatched to a rural Fraser Coast town in response to a medical incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman told the Chronicle a Sunshine Coast-based Lifeflight helicopter would land on a school oval in Glenwood to respond to a person suffering a "medical condition".

The Chronicle understands emergency services were alerted about 11am on Thursday.

More to come.
 

    Local Partners