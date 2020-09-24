Cyclist, 60, airlifted to hospital in serious condition

The Westpac Rescue is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist.

The Westpac Rescue is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE, 11.20am: THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter has taken a cyclist to the Gold Coast University Hospital after a crash earlier today.

A spokesman from the service said the crash happened on Broken Head Road, Broken Head, at 8.45am.

"Ambulance NSW paramedics and the helicopter Critical Care Medical Team have treated the 60-year-old male, who was riding with a group and a stick lodged in his spokes causing the fall," he said.

"He was treated and stabilised and has since been airlifted to GCUH in a serious but stable condition with head and facial injuries for further treatment."

UPDATE 10AM: A MAN with head injuries has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Byron Bay this morning.

Emergency services attended the scene about 8.45am south along Midgen Flat Rd just before the Broken Head Rd turn off.

It is understood the rider, who was with a group of cyclists, has run over debris and crashed on his bike.

EARLIER: THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter is at the scene of a crash involving a cyclist in Suffolk Park, Byron Bay.

It is understood a male cyclist has suffered head injuries about 8.45am on Broken Head Rd.

Emergency services are at the scene.