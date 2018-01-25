Abducted two-year-old boy found with mum in bushland

Amy Whittaker, 29, was on a supervised visit in Zadoc Street, Lismore, when she took her son, two-year-old Augustus Whittaker, from the premises.

Update 4pm: THE Department of Family and Community Services won't confirm if an internal investigation will take place after a mother abducted her son from its Lismore office during a supervised visit today.

When asked if an investigation was being considered by the department, no comment was made by a spokesman.

About 20 minutes after Amy Whittaker, 29, and her son Augustus were found in bushland at Nimbin - hours after they were reported missing - FACS issued a statement.

The statement said: "Staff are concerned for the welfare of the two-year-old child" and urged the public to call police.

"As this is currently a police matter, it would be inappropriate to comment any further," a department spokesman said.

Update 3.30pm: AN ABDUCTED child has been found with his mother after nearly five hours of extensive searches in the region's north between Kyogle and Nimbin.

Crime manager, Cameron Lindsay said Amy Whittaker, 29, and her son Augustus, 2, were found in bushland at Nimbin about 3.10pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay said Ms Whittaker is being taken to Lismore police station to assit them with their inquiries.



Abducted toddler in Lismore: POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a young boy was taken by his biological mother at Lismore.

Update 1.40pm: INTERSTATE police may be called in to help find an abducted toddler as extensive searches continue in the region's north near Nimbin.

Richmond Police District crime manager, Cameron Lindsay, didn't rule out the possibility of drawing on the assistance of Queensland police and other units.

"There is a number of avenues of inquiry, including assistance from interstate police," Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay said.

"We don't know about a possible location interstate at this stage, but we have serious concerns for their welfare.

"We'd like to hear from anyone who could help us."

Original story: POLICE are appealing for public assistance after a young boy was taken by his biological mother at Lismore.

About 10.40am today, Amy Whittaker, 29, was on a supervised visit in Zadoc Street, Lismore, when she took her son, two-year-old Augustus Whittaker, from the premises.



It is believed they are travelling in a 2004 white Toyota Corolla sedan, with NSW registration CO 97 DV.

They were last seen in the Nimbin and Kyogle area about 11am.

Police have concerns for their welfare and are appealing for information to locate them.



Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our social media pages.