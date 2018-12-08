Menu
CAR CRASH: A late model blue ute crashed into a Gympie home this evening.
News

BREAKING: Car crashes into house at Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
by
7th Dec 2018 11:06 PM | Updated: 8th Dec 2018 5:09 AM
A CAR has crashed into the side of a Gympie home earlier this evening.

The crash occurred just before 9pm on Hilton Rd, with the home owners shaken, but unhurt.

The driver of the vehicle, a man in his 20's, was taken from the scene by police.

 

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) were called to assess the scene to see whether or not the car was safe to remove and if there was any structural damage to the home.

The Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the scene, but there were no injuries.

Gympie police are investigating.

