BREAKING: Car crashes into home in Casino
PARAMEDICS have stabilised a man who has been seriously injured after his car crashed into a house on Friday morning.
According to Ambulance NSW, the incident occurred around 7.24am today at a property on the corner of Wheat and Johnston St today.
It is not yet known if there was anyone in the house at the time.
Emergency services crews including police and paramedics are at the scene around 7.30am.
It is understood that the driver, a 24-year-old man has bee transported to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance and is in a serious but stable condition.
Police are investigating the cause of the incident.