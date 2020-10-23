Menu
A car has crashed into a house on the corner of Wheat and Johnston Sts in Casino.
News

BREAKING: Car crashes into home in Casino

Alison Paterson
23rd Oct 2020 8:30 AM
PARAMEDICS have stabilised a man who has been seriously injured after his car crashed into a house on Friday morning.

According to Ambulance NSW, the incident occurred around 7.24am today at a property on the corner of Wheat and Johnston St today.

CAR CRASH: A driver took a wrong turn when he drove his car into a house in Casino on Friday morning.
It is not yet known if there was anyone in the house at the time.

Emergency services crews including police and paramedics are at the scene around 7.30am.

It is understood that the driver, a 24-year-old man has bee transported to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance and is in a serious but stable condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident.

