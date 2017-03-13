27°
BREAKING: Pacific Hwy at a standstill after crash

Tim Howard
| 13th Mar 2017 2:47 PM

UPDATE: Traffic is banked up on the Pacific Hwy south of Tyndale where a single vehicle car crash has occurred.

It is believed two occupants of a car were injured when it crashed into a bridge at Tyndale.

The occupants of the car were trapped for a short time before they were freed and taken to hospital.

Southbound traffic is beginning to flow but the lane heading north has virtually stopped.
 

EARLIER, 2.45PM: Emergency services including ambulance and SES are responding to a crash on the Pacific Highway at Cowper between Grafton and Maclean.

The Pacific Highway is now closed in both directions. A diversion is currently in place via the Summerland Way.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

More to come. Stay tuned to this story for further details.

Topics:  car accident cowper crash editors picks pacific highway tyndale

Traffic is banked up on the Pacific Hwy south of Tyndale where a single vehicle car crash has occurred.

