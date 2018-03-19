BREAKING: Car crash on the Bruxner Highway

CAR CRASH: Emergency services attend a car accident on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville on Monday morning.

CAR CRASH: Emergency services attend a car accident on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville on Monday morning. Liana Turner

UPDATE 9.11am: A MAN has been treated after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruxner Highway.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said a crew from Alstonville attended the two-vehicle crash near the Alstonville industrial estate.

He said firefighters cleared spilled fuel from the road.

One westbound lane was closed for a period of time and there were delays as emergency services cleared the scene.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police were en route to the scene.

He said ambulance officers had assessed a man in his 70s who was suffering from shock.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

ORIGINAL STORY 8.33am: EMERGENCY services are in attendance at car crash on the Bruxner Highway near Alstonville.

NSW Fire & Rescue, police and ambulance are in attendance.

Traffic is held up in both directions.

More to come.