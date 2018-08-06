Car with caravan crashes on Pacific Highway

A car towing a caravan crashed on the Pacific Highway near Ross Lane, Tintenbar.

A CAR towing a caravan has crashed on the Pacific Highway near Ross Lane at Tintenbar.

The Transport Management Centre has advised the car has rolled, and one southbound lane of the highway is currently closed.

Emergency services are at the scene and a tow truck will remove the car and caravan.

Both lanes of the highway may have to be closed while the recovery operation takes place.

A NSW Ambulance media spokesman said they received the call about 11am.

"The caravan is apparently still on the road but the car has gone down an embankment," he said.

"We are assessing a man who is the vehicle's driver and have been advised that he has minor injuries."

It is understood the crash was reported by a passer-by.

The spokesman said police and the State Emergency Services have also responded.

Traffic is heavy on the highway and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.