BREAKING: Bushfire threatens Byron Bay resort

Fire near Byron bay Elements. Dylan O'Donnell / DNA Digital
Alina Rylko
by

UPDATE 5:30pm:

NSW Rural Fire Service Inspector Mark Inwood said a bushfire near Elements Resort, Byron Bay, was extinguished at 5pm.

There may be some residual smoke in the Bayshore Dr area.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation by Tweed-Byron LAC police and Rural Fire Service.

Residents are warned that fire permits are currently restricted on the North Coast.

INITIAL REPORT:

A TWO hectare bushfire is alight on the northern edge of the Elements Resort, Byron Bay.

At this stage, five NSW Rural Fire Service trucks and 15 personnel are battling the blaze near the Bayshore Drive area.

The fire is under control.

Fire near Byron bay Elements. Dylan O'Donnell / DNA Digital

However, a north wind is covering the area in heavy smoke, so Tweed-Byron Local Area Command police are diverting traffic from the area.

Fire near Byron bay Elements. Dylan O'Donnell / DNA Digital

A buffer area of about 50-100 metres separates the edge of the fire from the popular resort.

A second 350 hectare bushfire is burning in the Byron Shire, at Upper Main Arm Rd.

It's also currently under control.

Fire near Byron bay Elements. Dylan O'Donnell / DNA Digital

