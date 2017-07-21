BREAKING: Burst water main creates massive water plume

Burst water pipe: A burst water main in East Lismore is sending a plume of water into the sky

A BURST water main is sending a high pressure plume of water streaming up to 15m into the sky in East Lismore.

According to bystanders on Walker St the water suddenly started streaming out just before 5pm with no apparent cause.

According to a council staff member, who arrived on the scene within minutes, the water plume was caused by a broken pipe.

It can be seen from up to a kilometre away, well above the roofs of surrounding houses, with a crowd of people gathering on the street to watch.

A burst water pipe has caused a power outage and is threatening to flood property on Walker St East Lismore. Alison Paterson

Residents say electricity on the street has gone dead, as have phone landlines, due to the plume of water inundating an electricity box.

Neighbour Michael Lahne said his home was powerless and his roof and property was being rapidly inundated by the man made deluge.

Michael Lahne and daughter Montana outside their home on Walker St East Lismore where a water main has burst. Alison Paterson

Council staff have have informed Rous Water, who have a special key to turn off the water.