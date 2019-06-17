Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HELP SOUGHT: Police are seeking public assistance to locate 39-year-old Viva Dodd who escaped from police custody on Friday.
HELP SOUGHT: Police are seeking public assistance to locate 39-year-old Viva Dodd who escaped from police custody on Friday. QPS
Breaking

BREAKING: Police hunt for man who escaped custody

Geordi Offord
by
17th Jun 2019 10:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are seeking public assistance to locate 39-year-old man who escaped from police custody on Friday.

Bundaberg police are continuing their investigations into the current whereabouts of Viva Dodd who escaped police custody while being transported to the Bundaberg Hospital for treatment to a hand injury.

An immediate investigation was commenced with police conducting searches and carrying out enquiries. These investigations remain on-going.

The 39-year-old was in custody due to allegations of violent behaviour, however there are no ongoing concerns in relation to the safety of the public.

He is described as Aboriginal, 170cm tall with a solid build, brown hair with two rat tails at the rear and brown eyes.

His left hand is bandaged with two fingers splinted.

He has several tattoos including a large dragon on his right upper arm and a heart on his left upper arm.

Anyone who sights Viva Dodd is asked to immediately call 000 and not to approach him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and can reference QP1901152928.

bundaberg police escapee qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Downfall of Insta fitness star: Bodybuilder goes to jail

    premium_icon Downfall of Insta fitness star: Bodybuilder goes to jail

    Crime FROM social media star to prisoner, Darcy Cogdale's life takes a dramatic turn after foray into crime

    • 17th Jun 2019 1:21 PM
    Driver to face court over fatal crash at Alstonville

    premium_icon Driver to face court over fatal crash at Alstonville

    Crime The 34-year-old has previously entered a plea

    Mystery over closure of troubled quarry

    premium_icon Mystery over closure of troubled quarry

    Business All operations at the quarry have been suspended

    'Sweethearts of pastry' pop up in Ballina

    premium_icon 'Sweethearts of pastry' pop up in Ballina

    Business Bangalow's Choux Choux Patisserie opens pop up shop in Ballina