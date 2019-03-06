Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Bones reportedly dug up at Seafront Oval
News

BREAKING: Bones uncovered at Seafront Oval

Carlie Walker
by
6th Mar 2019 7:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE:

FORENSIC crews have arrived at the scene where skeletal remains were reportedly uncovered.

It follows construction workers discovering the bones about 5.30pm.

EARLIER (6.45PM):

POLICE are at a construction site at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval where skeletal remains have reportedly been uncovered.

Construction workers made the grisly discovery about 5.30pm.

Officers are currently at the scene near where stormwater drain pipes are being laid.

The Chronicle understands forensic crews are on the way.

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks fcpolice hervey bay seafront oval
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Two people taken to hospital after crash at Alstonville

    Two people taken to hospital after crash at Alstonville

    News EMERGENCY services are attempting to rescue a elderly person trapped in a two vehicle crash at Alstonville this afternoon.

    $80,000 pandanus fruit sculpture planned for park

    premium_icon $80,000 pandanus fruit sculpture planned for park

    Council News Council has weathered one public art storm, but is another brewing?

    $6 million to help create world-class sports grounds

    premium_icon $6 million to help create world-class sports grounds

    Council News Massive boost for Lismore's sporting facilities