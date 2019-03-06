BREAKING: Bones uncovered at Seafront Oval

Bones reportedly dug up at Seafront Oval

UPDATE:

FORENSIC crews have arrived at the scene where skeletal remains were reportedly uncovered.

It follows construction workers discovering the bones about 5.30pm.

EARLIER (6.45PM):

POLICE are at a construction site at Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval where skeletal remains have reportedly been uncovered.

Officers are currently at the scene near where stormwater drain pipes are being laid.

More to come.