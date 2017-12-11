Truck crash causes delay on Pacific Highway

The truck's tyre blew out early this morning, causing the incident.

The truck's tyre blew out early this morning, causing the incident. Adam Hourigan

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

7AM

Traffic is now clear in both directions for motorists while the B-Double is currently being loaded onto a tow truck.

Police have confirmed that the driver of the truck had a mechanical fault resulting in a blown tyre which caused a collision with the railing on the western side of the highway.

Fortunately no one was injured in the accident.

EARLIER

JUST one week after a crash cost the lives of two Lower Clarence residents, a truck has been involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway just metres from where the fatality occurred.

Live Traffic NSW is reporting a B Double was involved in this latest accident, just before 3.45am this morning, at the notorious intersection with Cameron St at Ferry Park near Maclean.

On Monday, December 11, Ashby couple David and Carol Emert were killed in a head on collision just south of the Ferry Park intersection. Their funeral is this Thursday, December 21 at St James Anglican Church in Maclean.

>> RELATED STORY: Two confirmed dead in Pacific Highway crash

No injuries have been reported from this morning's incident at this stage. There are alternating stop/slow conditions in place on site, with intermittent stoppages required for the vehicle recovery.

Adam Hourigan

Emergency services and a heavy tow truck are on scene for the recovery, and there are heavy traffic conditions in the area, with motorists advised to allow more travel time.

More details as they come to hand.

Near miss at Maclean: A blue Hyundai driver nearly causes a head-on accident near Ferry Park, Maclean. Footage courtesy of Shane Williams via Facebook.