UPDATE: 11yo boy found after police appeal for public help

UPDATE 4.15pm:

THE 11-year-old boy who was reported missing from Gladstone has been found.

Queensland Police thanked those who helped spread the word in a bid to find him.

Queensland Police is appealing for public help to find this 11-year-old boy.

Earlier 1.50pm:

ANYONE who has information that could help locate an 11-year-old boy missing since yesterday in Gladstone is being urged to come forward.

Queensland Police has appealed for public assistance in a bid to find the boy.

He was last seen around 4pm in Watson Close yesterday. Police hold concerns for him due to his young age.

The boy earlier that afternoon voluntarily left an address following a verbal disagreement.

He is described as Aboriginal, approximately 150cms tall with a proportionate build and short black hair and brown eyes; and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.