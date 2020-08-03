Menu
Environment

Activists shut down logging in State Forest

TIM JARRETT
3rd Aug 2020 8:36 AM | Updated: 2:03 PM
ACTIVISTS have put a stop to logging in Bagawa State Forest this morning.

The action by the Gumbaynggirr Conservation Group comes in response to growing concerns about the continued logging of State Forests following the horrendous summer bushfire season.

A spokesperson for the group said one individual is currently in a tree attached to two machines, preventing logging at the active Bagawa State Forest operation site, 40km North-West of Coffs Harbour.

It is the fourth time logging has been halted on the NSW Mid North Coast over the past six weeks by the GCG.

 

Bagawa state forest was affected by the devastating Liberation Trail Fire that burnt over 150,000 hectares of land in December 2019.

"Five million hectares of NSW forests burnt last summer and three billion animals were lost with them. We need every last patch of native forest left to refuge dislocated species, regulate our climate and grow into our future forests," the spokesperson said.

"This is a recovering forest. It's recovering from fires and ongoing historical logging from Forestry Corp. It's already home to Koalas, Yellow-bellied Gliders and Glossy Black Cockatoos - just imagine what it could become if Forestry Corporation left this recovering forest alone."

More to come …

