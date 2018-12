Emergency services were called to a motobike crash at South Ballina.

A DIRT bike rider suffered a broken leg this morning at South Ballina.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a dirt bike track at Keith Hall to attend to the man.

A spokesman from the helicopter service said they were awaiting further details.