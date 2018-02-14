5 arrested allegedly part of ice syndicate

Drugs, weapons and cash were among items seized during a raid at a South Lismore home today as part of drug operation, Strike Force Junor.

UPDATE 2pm: POLICE allege the five accused drug dealers nabbed during a drug strike force operation in Lismore were part of an ice syndicate.

Richmond Local Area Command acting crime manager, Russell Ewing expected more arrests as a result of Strike Force Junor, a five month investigation into the supply of ice in Lismore.

Drug raids standup: Police comment on drug raids made today (14/2/2018)



Three men and a woman were arrested earlier this morning at various locations around Lismore. Detective Acting Inspector Ewing said the fifth man was arrested in Lismore last week.

All four charged with supplying prohibited drugs have been bail refused to appear at Lismore Local Court.

A 26-year-old Lismore woman was also charged with perverting the course of justice while a 34-year-old Lismore man was charged with participating in a criminal group.



A total of 13 charges have been laid against a 37-year-old Lismore man that related to drug supply and manufacture as well as unauthorised firearms.



Detective Acting Insp said today's haul of cannabis and ice had a combined street value of more than $20,000 from a Casino St home would make a dent on the circulation of drugs throughout the region.



"We are taking drug dealers off the street, and therefore the crimes associated with people using and supplying drugs change and it affected those sorts of offences," Detective Acting Insp Ewing said.

"There's always going to have that benefit to the community."

Detective Acting Insp Ewing labelled prohibited drugs as "poison on our community" and that public assistance was greatly appreciated in the force's crackdown on drug-related crime.

UPDATE 11.45am: FIVE people have been arrested today as part of Strike Force Junor, targeting ice distribution in Lismore.

Drug raids at South Lismore: Drug raids at South Lismore as part of Strike Force Junor

In September of 2017 police from Richmond Local Area Command established Strike Force Junor to investigate the supply of ice within the Lismore precinct.

Over the past five months, police have identified several people allegedly involved in the supply of drugs.

Today police attached to Strike Force Junor arrested five people as part of their operation.

Four men and a woman were arrested in relation to the supply of ice and various other offences including perverting the course of justice and are currently assisting with inquiries.

Richmond Local Area Command Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Russell Ewing, said the operation removed a significant amount of drugs from the area.

"We will not be changing our focus from targeting drug dealers," he said.

"With the assistance of the community, police will continue to target and take action against those who supply prohibited drugs."

INITIAL: BABY turtle was discovered among drugs and weapons during a police operation at a Lismore home.

Turtle at drug raid: Baby turtle found at drug raid at South Lismore home

The saw shell turtle was seized along with a number of cannabis plants, a taser and motorbike during the raid at a Casino St, home in South Lismore.

A WIRES Northern Rivers spokesman said jail time can be served to those without a licence to have native animals like the hatchling saw shell turtle.

He said it wasn't uncommon for the service to work with police to recover animals from crime scenes.

Plain clothed officers and uniformed officers stormed the property earlier this morning.

It's unknown whether any arrests have been made at this stage.