Gympie Central crash
Gympie Central crash Frances Klein
News

BREAKING: 5 hurt in 4-car crash near Central shopping centre

scott kovacevic
by
28th Jan 2019 12:27 PM
A 4WD ute has ended up on its side and multiple people have been hurt in a four car crash in the heart of Gympie.

One vehicle has ended up in the outdoor dining section of Johnny Dees restaurant which fronts the major intersection at the corner of the Bruce Highway and Excelsior Rd in front of the Gympie Central Shopping Centre.

 

Traffic is being diverted around the scene of the accident which occurred just before 11am.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

