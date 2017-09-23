32°
BREAKING: 3 year old girl found face down in creek

CAPTION The Norfolk pines on Brunswick Heads foreshore, all are tagged by an arborist under the direction of NSW Crown Holiday Parks Trust. PHOTO BY TRACEY HORDERN. Photo Tracey Hordern / The Northern Star
A three year old girl has been rushed to Gold Coast University Hospital after being found face down in the Brunswick Creek.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance to assist after reports that the three year old female had been pulled from the creek adjacent to the town.

Family members recovered the girl and commenced CPR. The girl was initially pulled from the water unconscious but regained consciousness after CPR by family members and the local road ambulance crews.

The three year old and her mother have since been transported by the Rescue Helicopter to the Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment and observation.

