BREAKING: Boy climbs fig tree to stop it being cut down

Work to cut down the fig tree at Lennox Head has been put on hold momentarily after a boy snuck under the fence and climbed the tree. Police are in the tree talking to the boy.

UPDATE 9.36am: WORKS to the tree have been put on hold momentarily after a young boy snuck under the fence and climbed the tree.

Community members are outraged by the council chopping down the castle drive tree and are encouraging the young boy "Jack" to stay put in the tree and to "hold on".

Police are in the tree with the boy.

He has been on a branch for about 10 minutes.

Tree services are moving away.

More to come.

UPDATE 8.50am: BALLINA Shire Deputy Mayor Keith Williams says he is "absolutely gutted" by news the Castle Drive fig tree is being chopped down.

"This is something that has survived 200 years of European settlement and we couldn't find a solution that worked for both the landowners and the tree?

"It is very disappointing.

"There was some confusion about the letter from OEH.

"But I had no idea that the tree was to be chopped down so soon."

Original story: POLICE are on scene at Lennox Head, where a giant fig tree is being chopped down despite a community fight to save it.

The tree, which is believed to be about 200 years old, has been causing problems at a nearby home and Ballina Shire Council's insurers would no longer cover the damage.

Councillors decided there was no choice but to chop the tree down.

A group called the Castle Drive Fig Tree Protectors has been desperately trying to save the tree for many months.

As recently as last week, the group believed the future of the tree was secure.

But now six workers, with three trucks, are at the site and in the process of chopping the tree down.

Four police officers are also on the scene, along with council representatives.

A number of concerned residents are watching on in shock, but the area is fenced off and no-one can get close to the tree.

More to come.