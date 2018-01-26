Menu
Breakfast in Brunswick Heads went strummingly

Mel Currie and Melanie Delaney of Brunswick Heads strum along to a bevy of Australian music on their ukuleles.
THE aroma of sausages and bacon on the barbeque pervaded Banner Park at Brunswick Heads.

The Brunswick Heads-Mullumbimby Lions club were in full swing making sure all visitors to their Australia Day breakfast were well fed.

Residents lounged around on picnic blankets or were seated inside the bingo tent enjoying the music from the Mullum Uke Club.

Classic Aussie ballads were played as the audience sang along.

Two members of the audience were doing more than singing, however.

Mel Currie and Melanie Delaney, both of Brunswick Heads were playing along on their own ukuleles.

"We strum along and play chords when we can,” Melanie laughed.

"When in doubt we just place C.”

For the kids and parents who want to teach them how not to drive, the dodgem cars were also a big hit.

The official Australia Day awards ceremony was held at the Ocean Shores Country Club where new citizens received confirmation of their Aussie-ness and current citizens were honoured for their good works.

Ocean Shores Primary School choir led the packed room in the national anthem and I am Australian

Citizen of the Year Barbara Upson-Shaw
Awards

Special acknowledgement to Elaine Robinson who died at 91 last week. Mayor Simon Richardson sent condolences to her family.

  • Community Event of the Year - Mullum Music Festival
  • Volunteer of the Year - Heather McQuilty
  • Senior Citizen of the Year - Margaret Fisher
  • Dual Citizen of the Year (Special Mention) - Gill and Barry Lomath
  • Citizen of the Year - Barbara Upson-Shaw

