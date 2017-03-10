29°
News

Breakfast club gives school kids a good start

Alison Paterson
| 10th Mar 2017 2:43 PM
Lismore Regional Mission's pastoral support assistant Evelyn Daley is flanked by volunteers John Mace and Lola Ingram ahead of a fundraising event to help school children start the day with a good breakfast.
Lismore Regional Mission's pastoral support assistant Evelyn Daley is flanked by volunteers John Mace and Lola Ingram ahead of a fundraising event to help school children start the day with a good breakfast. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EVERY day 120 children across six schools in the Northern Rivers have a good breakfast thanks to the quiet achievers at the Uniting Church's Lismore Regional Mission.

LRMs congregation chair, Alan Hoskins OAM, said mid-2016, he and others were made aware of a genuine need to help provide many children in Lismore and surrounds with a daily breakfast at school.

"For a wide variety of reasons sadly, there are children in our community who have no access to breakfast,” he said.

"They head to school daily with empty stomachs, missing the simple breakfasts many of us take for granted and this obviously isn't conducive to healthy growth of youngsters nor energy levels, for learning and concentration and sport, in the classroom and throughout the day.”

Mr Hoskins said an independent initiative of teaching staff at Lismore Public School saw them commence a breakfast programme. 　　

"Now with the proactive support of Lismore Regional Mission and the LRM's Food Pantry, it has been expanded to five other schools, including Lismore High, Lismore Public, Kadina High, Richmond River High, Jarjum and Caniaba Primary.”

He said the LRM Food Pantry, a not-for-profit store, located in the CBD, behind Red Dove Cafe and staffed by volunteers selling discounted groceries, fruit and vegetables to those in need.

"The Food Pantry was started five years ago and is now also an approved partner agency, one of 520 agencies, of Food Bank NSW,” he said.

Mr Hoskins said stock is donated as surplus or items close to use-by date via several sources.

"These include Foodbank NSW, local businesses Coles, Aldi Goonellabah ,individuals who regularly donate grocery items and garden produce and the Rainbow Community Garden donates surplus fruit and veggies.”　

Tomorrow a fund-raising breakfast above the Red Dove Cafe, 80 Keen St, Lismore, will be held from 8am to 11am.

Tickets at the door are $10 with all profits going to the School Breakfast Program for supplies. 　

Evelyn Daley, LRMs pastoral support assistant said people are welcome to turn up on the day.

"As well as breakfast and a guest speaker we have some lovely door prizes,” she said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  breakfast club lismore regional mission northern rivers community school breakfast uniting church

Breakfast club gives school kids a good start

Breakfast club gives school kids a good start

SIX schools in and around Lismore are benefiting

All you need to know for Eat the Street

Mark Ciprian is the proud winner of the Northern Star competition to spend time with one of the celebrity chefs at Eat The Street 2017 in Lismore.

We take a look at what is important to know about this event

6 things to miss (and not miss) about the Northern Rivers

Today The Northern Star bids farewell to our journalist Cathryn McLauchlan, as she moves onto her next adventure.

Journalist Cathryn McLauchlan shares what she loved about the region

Lennox Head politician “stunned” by email leak

Catherine Cusack

“It’s very unhelpful for everyone”

Local Partners

Breakfast club gives school kids a good start

SIX schools in and around Lismore are benefiting

'Overwhelming' number of auction items for fundraiser

RARE MEMORABILIA: Some of the sporting items going under the hammer at the fundraiser for the family of Shanelle Bull, on Saturday March 11 at the South Lismore Bowling Club.

The huge sporting memorabilia auction is on tomorrow.

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

13 fantastic things to do this week

Cafe Cappello co-owner Tony Pilati tastes the cafe's Cannoli which will be available at this year's Eat the Street food festival.

Food, comedy, naked bike rides, music, films and more

Medium's reading goes wild on stage

TRIO: Unseen by Ruth (Mechelle Anderson), Elvira (Gale Bishop) smiles knowingly at Charles's (Peter Harding) predicament, in Ballina Players' production of Blithe Spirit.

Blithe Spirit

Adventure Time cast arrives down under

AUSTRALIA is the testing ground for the a new live show based on the Emmy Award-winning animated series.

Roses are NOT Red, and that's a good lesson for kids

Scott Rheuben, of Lismore, with his children's book, Roses are NOT Red.

Local author releases his first children's book

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

Brie Larson arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 26, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actions speak louder than words for Kong actress

MAFS cast "worried about Andrew" as he goes into hiding

Andrew taunts Cheryl at the group dinner party on Married At First Sight.

It comes after Jones told Cheryl was “full of s ...”

Fate of the Furious trailer is awesome

The Fate of the Furious promises lots of explosions.

The Fate of the Furious promises to be one explosive family reunion.

Singer's Blunt confession over Sheeran sword story

Singer Ed Sheeran.

Singer's Blunt confession about Sheeran sword story

Fans heat up over ice stunt

Emilia Clarke appears in a scene from Game of Thrones.

How did ice get GoT fans so hot under the collar?

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

Extraordinary... Intricate... and Completely unique...

7 Sugarcane Road, Broken Head 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction

Jamila Riad is the definition of exquisite... Translated as Beautiful palace, Jamila Riad' has a strong Moroccan influence, meticulously built with attention to...

Ideal Investment on Mullumbimby&#39;s Doorstep

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Price Guide...

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 $565,000

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

LUXURY BEACH HOUSE - making the perfect SEACHANGE / TREECHANGE

5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 Contact Agent!

Private & peaceful beach house making the perfect family home, holiday home or both! In a quiet enclave, this property is surrounded by native coastal bushland...

DA Plans for the Rainbow Cafe are on public display

NEW VISION: A digital impression of the new Rainbow Cafe.

New and old elements in the reborn Rainbow.

VIDEO: company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

First home buyers get a huge helping hand; but not in NSW

LOCALS WAITING: First homebuyers in Victoria have been given new incentives to buy, and there are calls for NSW to follow.

Stamp duty has been completely waived for some buyers

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!