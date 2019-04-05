Menu
Harwood bridge
Harwood bridge Live Traffic NSW
Breakdown on highway causing delays

5th Apr 2019 12:31 PM | Updated: 1:49 PM

A BREAKDOWN on the Pacific Highway near the Hardwood Bridge has caused delays for motorists.

According to Live Traffic NSW a broken down semi-trailer on the Harwood bridge has affected traffic travelling in both directions.

It is understood the truck has broken down in southbound lane at the northern end of Harwood Bridge.

A motorist stuck in the traffic said cars were backed up at least one kilometre past Serpentine Creek.

Emergency services are attending the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

delays pacific highway traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

