There are 44 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Northern NSW LHD. (Photo by Andre Coelho/Getty Images)
BREAKDOWN: COVID-19 cases by LGA’s on the Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
2nd Apr 2020 12:55 PM
NSW Health is keeping the community informed by breaking down COVID-19 cases into local government areas.

There are currently 44 confirmed coronavirus patients in Northern NSW.

Thirty-eight of these cases were aquired overseas.

LGA breakdown as of 8pm last night:

Ballina 1-4

Tenterfield 1-4

Lismore 5

Byron 13

Tweed 12

Richmond Valley and Kyogle LGAs are not on list.

From Friday, April 3, there will be new hospital rules with a limit of one visitor per patient in all our hospitals.

Byron Shire has also been declared officially off-limts to visitors, with new orders from the NSW Minister for Health and Medical Research, Brad Hazard, yesterday.

The shire will also see a new COVID-19 clinic opening at Byron Central Hospital, operating from Thursday, running seven days a week between 10am and 4pm.

The free clinic will welcome backpackers in the Byron Shire who have any COVID-19 symptoms, even if those symptoms are mild.

