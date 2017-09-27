Break out the pasta and the bocce for an Italian party

FESTIVITIES: Ladies from the Country Women's Association and Lismore Croquet Club are getting ready for Piazza in the Park this weekend.

AMICIZIA, cibo, parco - friends, food and a park - can only mean one thing.

Lismore's friendship festival, Piazza in the Park is back for 2017.

The annual celebration of community spirit highlights the special connections between Lismore and the cities of Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto in northern Italy.

Floods earlier in the year caused the festival's cancellation, but the family entertainment with a distinctive Italian twist is back to host a variety of authentic music, food and wine,games, photographic exhibitions, workshops, Italian car and bike displays, dancing, local produce and merchandise stalls.

There will be handmade delicacies, family reunions and displays focusing on belonging to Lismore.

Festival Manager Allison Kelly said the group behind it has been working for a year due to the events' delay from June.

"With the recent floods we like to think we're part of that revitalisation and connection to community, it's really important and Lismore shines in that department," Ms Kelly said.

"The Summerland Rockers will be here with their colour and zest for life... it's going to be wonderful," Ms Kelly said.

"Wear a hat and shoes, bring water, and be prepared to have a dance."

CWA ladies have been crocheting Italian themed pieces especially for the event.

"It's hand-made, slow, painstaking work that they do and the pieces will go quickly," she said.

Following the success of last year lively salute to all things Italian, where approximately 4000 attended, celebrations are set for Spinks Park on Sunday, October 1 from 10am-5pm.