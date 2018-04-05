Break-ins at schools have police on high alert

Four local schools have been targeted by thieves this week.

Four local schools have been targeted by thieves this week. Tom Weber

POLICE are asking people to keep an eye on their local schools after a spate of break-ins across the Northern Rivers this week.

The Richmond Police District said four local schools have had crime related issues in the last few days.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday, morning someone tried to force open a door at Wardell Public School, but could not gain entry.

Blood was left behind by the offender which is now being analysed.

Alstonville High School was also broken into over the weekend after entry was gained to the maths staffroom.

A wheelbarrow, food and a crowbar were stolen.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, offenders gained entry to St Mary's High School at Casino.

They stole a TV, damaged a car and set off a fire extinguisher.

On Tuesday a car parked at Nimbin Central School was damaged.

"Please keep an eye out for people trespassing at our schools," Richmond Police District posted on social media.

"Nobody should be there after school hours unless they are staff or there is a function taking place.

"If you see people trespassing on school grounds please call your local police."