Break-in left restaurant looking like 'bomb site'

FantAsian Eatery owner's Rose Beatton and Jo Thomson were left devastated but thankful for the strong Nimbin community support after their business was broken into and "trashed" at the weekend.

FantAsian Eatery owner's Rose Beatton and Jo Thomson were left devastated but thankful for the strong Nimbin community support after their business was broken into and "trashed" at the weekend. CONTRIBUTED

THE owners of a popular Nimbin restaurant said their business was left looking like a bomb site after a break in at the weekend.

FantAsian Eatery owners Rose Beatton and Jo Thomson were woken by police at 5am on Saturday morning with the news their shop had been broken into.

"Jo got there at 5.30 in the morning and thought she had walked onto a bomb site,” Ms Beatton said.

"Glass had been smashed out over the veranda and was everywhere inside, there was so much damage.

"It wasn't just a break in, it was a fit of rage and we were the unlucky shop on the street.”

She said a man had picked up furniture inside and thrown it through the front window out onto the deck.

"The glass had gone as far as the road next door,” she said.

"The forensics team said they'd never seen anything like it ... it was just devastating.”

Ms Beatton said the community support had been extraordinary, with a team of volunteers rallying behind them to help reopen by midday on Sunday.

"We've had all sorts of support, from emotional to monetary and this is what makes you fall in love with Nimbin all over again,” she said.

"We are so grateful.

"The volunteers did the the most incredible job clearing up so much glass and then we just hauled a lot of furniture in from home and kept going.”

After recently celebrating FantAsian's first birthday Ms Beatton said they looked forward to continuing to build their business.

"We just want people to know we are open again,” she said.

"Please come down and show some support and buy something for lunch or dinner.

"I made sure there was not one shard of glass left.”

FantAsian Eatery owner's Rose Beatton and Jo Thomson were left devastated but thankful for the strong Nimbin community support after their business was broken into and "trashed" at the weekend. CONTRIBUTED

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said at about 2.35am on Saturday, September 22 a witness heard shouting coming from inside the FantAsian Eatery in Cullen St Nimbin.

Police were contacted, a number of police responded, who then located a 28-year-old male.

"The man was arrested and taken to hospital due to his level of drug affected state and cuts and lacerations to his body from breaking through the glass shop front,” Insp Bruce said.

"The man was treated at the Nimbin hospital, and once released he was placed into custody in Lismore.”

"He was charged with break and enter and destroying property as well as assault against a witness at the scene. He was given conditional bail and will appear at Lismore on October 8.”

Police are appealing for other witnesses and for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.