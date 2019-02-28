Break-in and pursuit accused refused bail

Police make an arrest after a high speed car chase that ended in Gainsborough Way, Goonellabah.

A MAN accused of being involved with a break-in and police pursuits has applied for bail.

Charlie Mancktelow, 20, appeared before Lismore Local Court via video link from Grafton Correctional Centre on Monday.

Mr Mancktelow, from Keperra in Queensland, was charged with a host of offences after he and a teen boy allegedly broke into a home at Bungawalbin and threatened the occupant with a weapon before engaging in police pursuits in a stolen car on the Pacific Highway at Broadwater and Bruxner Highway at Goonellabah on Wednesday, February 13.

Mr Mancktelow was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, two counts of police pursuit, driving a stolen vehicle, possessing property stolen outside NSW, driver never licensed, negligent driving, driving with an unrestrained passenger, entering enclosed land and possessing a prohibited drug.

The teen was charged with aggravated break and enter with intent, being carried in a stolen vehicle, entering enclosed lands and possessing a prohibited drug.

Mr Mancktelow's solicitor Matthew Bogunovich made an application for bail on his behalf on Monday.

Mr Bogunovich said his client had "no history in NSW" and no background in a custodial environment.

"What has to be conceded ... is the seriousness of the charges," he said.

"There clearly has to be concern of community protection and the risk of further serious offending."

Mr Bogunovich said his client hoped to access treatment for drug addiction and that his family was keen to support him in this.

But the court heard there was no rehabilitation place immediately available to Mr Mancktelow if he was released.

Prosecutor Brett Gradisnik opposed bail, saying the defendant's methamphetamine addiction, if left untreated, would continue to put his community at risk.

He also said there was "an element of flight" in the alleged offending.

"My view is (various) bail concerns are still live issues," he said.

Magistrate David Heilpern said the allegations were "extremely serious" and that the risk to the community was "extraordinarily high" if the defendant was released.

He refused Mr Mancktelow bail and adjourned the matter to April 16.

Mr Mancktelow has lodged no pleas in relation to the allegations, but Mr Bogunovich said his role in the alleged break-in would be disputed.

The court heard the defendant was likely to claim he had remained in the car throughout this alleged incident.