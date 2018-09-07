Breaches of domestic violence orders rise by 80% in one LGA

There has been an increase in domestic violence order breaches in the Kyogle Shire.

There has been an increase in domestic violence order breaches in the Kyogle Shire. Pexels

DOMESTIC violence order breaches in the Kyogle Shire have increased 80 per cent in two years.

That's according to data in the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research report released this week.

Reported bail condition breaches, meanwhile, have increased 13 per cent in Ballina, 12.2 per cent in Lismore and 8.4 per cent in the Richmond Valley Shire in the five years to June 2018.

Amphetamine use and possession has increased 15.7 per cent in the Lismore local government area in the past five years, although the two year trend is down 44.2 per cent.

In the Byron Shire, there have been no upward crime trends but there has been a drop in thefts from dwellings (12.4 per cent), other theft (6.4 per cent), offensive conduct (6.5 per cent), offensive language (18.1 per cent), liquor offences (17.1 per cent) and resist/hinder police (12.8 per cent) in the five years to June 2018.

Fraud in the past two years dropped 24.1 per cent in the Byron Shire.

Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Wayne Starling said non-domestic violence assault had "spiked a little bit” in his area.

"We've had a lot of issues as a result of illicit drugs in the Byron area as well,” he said.

Supt Starling said while property offences in the Byron region had dropped, the transient population could see this shift quickly.

"We've got a high number of people going through the Byron Bay area,” he said.

The State Government has meanwhile praised the NSW Police Force after BOCSAR's quarterly update was released.

The report showed 16 of the 17 major crime categories were stable or falling across the state in the two years to June 2018.

Acting Police Minister Mark Speakman said the focus on frontline and proactive policing under Police Commissioner Mick Fuller was yielding great results.

"Our men and women in blue put their lives on the line each and every day to protect and support their local communities,” Mr Speakman said.

"The latest crime results are testament to their unwavering dedication to detecting, disrupting and preventing crime.”

Major crime trends across NSW are:

break and enter dwelling (down 6.5 per cent)

break and enter non-dwelling (down 6.2 per cent)

malicious damage to property (down 4.7 per cent).

Break-ins on homes has dropped 33 per cent in the past four decades.

"The police and community should be very proud of this outstanding result,” Mr Speakman said.

"Unfortunately, the offence of indecent assault, act of indecency and other sexual offences trended upwards by 7.3 per cent.

"It's impossible to know whether the rise is due to increased offending , increased reporting, or both.

"I urge any survivors of such an awful and often terrifying experience to come forward and report this crime to police so that justice can be served.”