Brazen wild dogs attack pet pooch near Kyogle

This dog, Bella, was attacked by wild dogs at a Homeleigh property. Her owners believe her fluffy fur saved her from worse injuries.

AN ATTACK from wild dogs could have been far worse if it wasn't for the fluffy coat of a Northern Rivers dog.

Lauren Boyd, who lives at Homeleigh, near Kyogle, said she had seen wild dogs travelling openly in large groups in broad daylight in the past.

Early Sunday morning, her mum's dog Bella - who she was caring for - escaped from her enclosure and was bitten five or six times.

"We normally lock them in the shed at night when I'm looking after her,” Ms Boyd said.

"My border collie can get under and lift the door.”

Bella's thick coat meant she couldn't see her wounds until later on, when there was a patch of blood on her bed.

But her fur also protected the 12-year-old kelpie, Ms Boyd said.

"(The vet) said because she's so fluffy that's probably what saved her life,” he said.

While Bella is now recovering well, Ms Boyd said she was concerned by the incident.

"It's just scary to think that they (wild dogs) are that close to home and in those numbers,” she said.

"People have said they've seen six at a time.”

Ms Boyd said there had been a baiting program in Homeleigh in the past.

But she wasn't sure what would be the best option.

"I just don't know what you would actually do, or what would be the most humane thing to do,” she said.

"At night you can hear them barking or howling.”

Meanwhile she said Bella was recovering well.

"She's already walking better,” she said.

"She's on antibiotics for just a week.”

"I'm just glad she survived, really.”

She warned others to ensure their animals are safe.

"Make sure people keep their domesticated dogs locked up at night in this area, because you don't know what could happen,” she said.

North Coast Local Land Services have been approached for comment.