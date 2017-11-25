Menu
Brazen thieves steal man's car while he mows the lawn

A man was busy mowing when thieves stole his car and trailer.
A man was busy mowing when thieves stole his car and trailer.
Alison Paterson
WHILE his back was turned and he was mowing a lawn in Bexhill on Friday morning, daring thieves stole a man's silver ute and box-trailer.

A police spokesman from Richmond LAC reported a 60-year-old man was working out the front of the driveway on the Bangalow Rd in Bexhill at 8am when his vehicle stolen.

"He was mowing and trimming the side of the lawn with his earmuffs on and when he turned his back to trim the roadside, his vehicle was stolen,” the spokesman said.

"He took his eyes off his silver Mazda BT50 king cab with an 8ft by 5ft box trailer and Sunrasia rims for only 10 minutes and it was stolen.”

The motor vehicle and trailer have bright green advertising with an image of a white hedgehog.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

