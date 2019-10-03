Menu
AGGRAVTED THEFT: A resident had a frightening awakening when they found people in their home stealing items.
Brazen thieves rob house while residents slept

Alison Paterson
3rd Oct 2019 10:46 AM
BRAZEN thieves stole items from a Lismore home, just 50cm away from the sleeping owner.

On social media Richmond Police District posted a report which stated officers from Lismore made a quick arrest after the break and enter overnight.

Police allege that at 1:40am on Thursday a juvenile and two other people have broken into a house on Oakley Avenue, East Lismore.

"They have stolen screwdrivers from a garage and then entered the house (where) they have stolen electronic devices, a purse and jewellery,” the post said.

"Some items were stolen right next to the residents while they were asleep, only 50cm away.

A resident has awoken and yelled at the offenders...this seemed to have scared them and they ran away.”

Police tracked the juvenile to a Clarice St address where they were arrested and property stolen from Oakley Ave was seized.

"The juvenile has been charged with aggravated break enter and steal, and malicious damage.,” police said.

"A decision on bail is currently being made.”

Investigations are continuing into the identity of the other offenders.

