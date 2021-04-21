Menu
Ballina police need help identifying this man.
News

Brazen daylight break and enter at Lennox Head

Tessa Flemming
21st Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Ballina police are seeking help identifying a man who might be able to assist with investigations into a daytime break and enter.

The Richmond Police District posted on social media there had been a Lennox Head break and enter about 10am on Tuesday April 20.

Ballina Police are hoping the community can assist in identifying the man in the photo below, seen walking/jogging.

Police believe he can assist with their inquiries.

If you know this man, please call Richmond police station on (02) 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote Event E82449586.

Originally published as Brazen daylight break and enter at Lennox Head

