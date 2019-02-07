Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
(File picture)
(File picture)
News

Street closed as man’s body found in vehicle

by Cloe Read
7th Feb 2019 6:38 AM

A MAN'S body has been found in a vehicle on a street north of Brisbane.

Police found the 28-year-old's body in a vehicle on Viscount St, Bray Park, about 4pm Wednesday and are treating his death as suspicious.

Investigations and forensic examinations are underway to determine the cause of the man's death.

Police said as of 11.20pm, the crime scene was still active and the road may remain closed.

Anyone with information or who may have seen anything suspicious in the vicinity are urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers on 131 444.

More Stories

Show More
body death editors picks police

Top Stories

    $27 million service centre to create 200 jobs

    premium_icon $27 million service centre to create 200 jobs

    Business WORK on the long-awaited highway service centre at Ballina is expected to start within weeks.

    Meet your candidates: Who's who in the local political zoo

    premium_icon Meet your candidates: Who's who in the local political zoo

    Politics We take a look at the local characters of politics

    Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    premium_icon Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    Crime Man who photographed girl inappropriately seeking a lighter sentence