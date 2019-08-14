Brawl involving MAFS star puts baby in danger

Goonellabah woman Louise Frare said she was almost hit by a glass bottle thrown by MAFS star Susie Bradley.

Goonellabah woman Louise Frare said she was almost hit by a glass bottle thrown by MAFS star Susie Bradley. Channel Nine

A WOMAN confined to a wheelchair said she felt helpless as a glass bottle hurtled towards her during an altercation between a reality TV star and spectators at a rugby league match.

Goonellabah woman Louise Frare has called on Married at First Sight star Susie Bradley to get help after an ugly incident at a rugby league game at Byron Bay on Sunday.

Mrs Frare, who has multiple sclerosis and is in a wheelchair, said she was watching the game at the Red Devils ground when she was almost struck by a glass bottle.

The incident has gone viral on social media, with video showing Ms Bradley involved in a fight with another woman and being escorted by security from the ground.

Ms Bradley was at a ladies function watching boyfriend Todd Carney play when the scuffle broke out in the cordoned off area during the second half.

Mrs Frare and her husband were sitting close to Ms Bradley's group and watched the "horrible" scene unfold.

She said at one stage a bottle was thrown and, if Mrs Frare's husband had not been there to bash the bottle out of the way, it would have hit her.

She said the first bottle almost hit a baby.

"I've never seen anything like it. She was out of control, the police should have been called.

"She obviously has a problem.

"Everybody was shocked.

"Someone told her to calm down."

Mrs Frare said she will ask the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League to discipline Ms Bradley.

She said if they don't, she will not attend another match: "I just can't risk it".

"When you're in a wheelchair you just can't run away," Mrs Frare said.

"I can't even raise my arms. I can't put myself in that situation.

Mrs Frare said she realised it was one of the player's girlfriends, but she should be treated like anybody else, regardless of the celebrity status.

NRRRL president Robin Harley said he was made aware of the incident on Sunday evening.

He said there was protocol all clubs must follow with regards to security at matches.

Mr Harley said "she got out of hand", security was called and she was removed.

He said as far as the NRRRL was concerned, the Byron Bay club had followed protocol.

He said the NRRRL did not condone bad behaviour at games and would address any formal complaints about the incident if they were made.

Ms Bradley has been contacted for comment.