Brawl at Casino service station, two men arrested

Two men have been arrested after a brawl in Casino over the weekend.

Two men have been arrested after a brawl in Casino over the weekend. Trevor Veale

TWO men have been arrested after a brawl in the Casino CBD.

Police will allege that at 8.30pm on Saturday night two Casino men, aged 22 and 24, became involved in an argument with some people in the carpark of a Casino service station.

A man was tackled to the ground, and the 22 and 24 year old "then kicked and punched the victim in the head while he was defenseless", Richmond LAC posted on their Facebook page this morning.

The two men then fled the scene.

Both men were arrested and charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, and affray.

The 22-year-old man was refused bail by police and then granted conditional bail by the courts.

He will appear in Casino Local Court in October.

The 24-year-old was granted conditional bail and will appear at Casino Local Court in November.