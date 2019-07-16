Legal battle brewing over Bob Hawke’s will

Mr Hawke, Labor's longest-serving PM, died on May 16 at the age of 89, just days before the federal election.

A legal brawl appears to be brewing between the daughter of former Australian prime minister Bob Hawke and his widow.

Rosslyn Dillon, Mr Hawke's youngest daughter, has engaged lawyers to fight Blanche d'Alpuget over the division of his multimillion-dollar will, according to a report in The New Daily.

The website claims Ms Dillon and her two siblings, Sue Pieters-Hawke and Stephen Hawke, each received a payment of $750,000 in the days following their father's death in May.

Ms d'Alpuget's son, the artist Louis Pratt, also received the payment,

But Ms Dillon's discovery that the remainder of Mr Hawke's vast estate will go to his second wife has reportedly caused anger.

According to reports, Bob Hawke’s widow Blanche d'Alpuget will receive the vast majority of his estate. Picture: Richard Dobson

Rosslyn Dillon and her two siblings received payments of $750,000 each after their father’s death but will not get anything else in his will.

She has engaged the family law firm Tiyce & Lawyers with the intention of contesting the will, on the grounds that it provides inadequate family provisions, The New Daily reports.

Should she and Ms d'Alpuget be unable to reach an agreement, the matter could head to the Supreme Court in New South Wales.

Following his time in politics, Mr Hawke was successful in business and his Sydney home in Northbridge was recently sold for $15 million.

Blanche d'Alpuget’s son Louis Pratt also received the $750,000 payment, according to reports. Picture: Toby Zerna

The New Daily claims that signs of tension between his children and their stepmother were evident at his state memorial at the Sydney Opera House last month when Ms d'Alpuget mentioned Ms Pieters-Hawke by name, but not his other two children.

Mr Hawke married Ms d'Alpuget, his biographer with whom he'd had a relationship for some time, in 1995 after splitting from his first wife, Hazel.