Bravery awards for surfers who helped after shark attack

SURVIVOR: Paramedics working on Ballina man Mathew Lee, who was attacked by a shark in 2015. Cathy Adams

THE bravery of two surfers who gave Mathew Lee a fighting chance of survival after a 4m great white shark mauled his legs at Ballina in 2015 are being recognised at today's Australian Bravery Awards.

On the morning of July 2, Ballina's Grant McOmish and Brian Mitchell, of Cumbalum, went to the aid of their mate who was being attacked by the shark while surfing at Lighthouse Beach.

Mr McOmish and Mr Mitchell paddled to the badly-injured man, who was lying on his board, his bloodied legs dangling in the water.

Without knowing the whereabouts of the shark, the two men took hold of Mr Lee and paddled towards the beach.

They reached the beach and dragged Mr Lee, who was now in shock, on to the sand.

Mr McOmish ran to another beachgoer and shouted to him to call an ambulance.

He then returned to the injured man, who was losing blood from his legs.

He immediately applied leg ropes as tourniquets on the suggestion of Mr Mitchell, and both men worked at keeping Mr Lee calm and conscious until help arrived.

By their actions, the two men displayed considerable bravery.