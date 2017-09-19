30°
Brand new Lismore shopping centre to open in 6 months

The Masters store in South Lismore.
Hamish Broome
by

THE new Lismore shopping centre planned for the old Masters hardware site will open in the first quarter of 2018, it has been confirmed today.

However, details on which stores will be making the new centre home are being held under wraps until the premises is fully tenanted.

Earlier this week toys megastore Toys R Us announced they would setting up shop in Toowoomba's former Masters, which is due to be opened in time for Christmas alongside 12 other stores up and down the East Coast.

But it's understood Lismore won't be getting a Toys R Us.

David Di Pilla, who spearhearded the move last year by a consortium of Australian retail groups to buy out the Masters property portfolio, said Lismore's tenants were "not far away from being announced".

"I can confirm (Lismore) will definitely be open and operating in the first quarter of next year," Mr Di Pilla said.

The Home Consortium sites to be open in time for Christmas include Toowoomba, Tingalpa and North Lakes in Queensland, and two stores each in suburban Sydney and Melbourne.

