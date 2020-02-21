Aussie icon leaves Tweed with a hole in heart and business

Tweed Heads Holden Dealership Manager Stephen Howlett looks opportunistically to the future after the announcement of Holden closing down. Photo: Scott Powick

Tweed Heads Holden Dealership Manager Stephen Howlett looks opportunistically to the future after the announcement of Holden closing down. Photo: Scott Powick

STEPHEN Howlett's association with the iconic Holden brand goes back a long way - his first car was one.

He grew up around his dad's Tasmanian garage servicing Holdens.

He can remember a time in the 60s where half the volume of cars sold in Australia featured the Holden lion and the other half bled blue - creating the historic rivalry with Ford.

When he changed career from a chartered accountant at Deloittes, he returned to his passion for cars as a salesman at a Holden dealership in Adelaide.

Eventually the Gold Coast man carved himself a career in the automobile industry which saw him at the head of Sharp Motor Group that services and sells Holden in Tweed, Lismore and Ballina.

When the Holden brand, which is as iconic as meat pies and footy to Australian culture, announced earlier this week it would shut the door on Australia, Mr Howlett felt at the loss both emotionally and for his business.

Mr Howlett didn't downplay his disappointment in the company's decision but was determined to look ahead.

"It's the Australian way - you pick yourself up, dust yourself off and say righto there is another challenge, what do we have to do to get through it?" he said.

"It's about what's next.

"One of the big priorities is I have a 140 odd people's livelihoods I have responsibilities for.

"It is a hurdle, just like every other business faces."

Just as the car industry has changed, so too has Mr Howlett's business evolved and diversified.

Located on the corner of Wharf and Boyd streets, the dealership will continue.

While Holden cars were a large part of the pie, the business also sells Honda, Kia, Suzuki and Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) brands as well as used cars.

Mr Howlett said HSV, at this stage, will continue to have certain models imported from the United States.

He said his staff will still be heavily involved in Holden's commitment to parts and servicing for cars brought in Australia for the next 10 years.

"If you go back 60 years or so to Holden as the car brand, it has given lots of people a career and opportunities," he said.

"Now that, unfortunately, has come to a conclusion. So it's not only the memories of the customers with their cars but the people in our business who have come through as apprentices, mechanics, service managers and sales managers.

"The next phase for us is to continue to do what they have learned and done and apply that in other brands - give our staff the opportunity to cross skill.

"We will look for other opportunities for another brand as clearly a Holden brand is a big one to have in your place. We are talking to a couple of others at the moment which are small but want representation to grow."

Mr Howlett confirmed while a lot of what the future held was unknown at this point, none of his staff would lose their jobs.

"We found out on Monday along with the government.

"Our staff were really balanced, we pulled everyone together and had a Q& A session.

"There were some things we knew the answers to and there were some things we still don't know the answers to," he said.

"Holden will have conversations one-on-one with every dealer and in that conversation they will explain the impact for each individual business."

Mr Howlett said he planned to adapt and make the most of the situation.

"The reality is that a lot of people will lose their jobs at Holden, a lot of people will lose their jobs with associated businesses around the country - not everyone is in the fortunate position as we are that as a local business we diversified and therefore can continue to be a part of the community and be a viable business," he said.

"It is just something we have got to be prepared to adapt and change.

"So I think it is a thing we have to approach with a bit of optimism."