Brain wave win at longboard event

BACK TO BACK WIN: Lennox Head surfer Scott Channon won the Lennox Longboard Classic for a second straight year.

BACK TO BACK WIN: Lennox Head surfer Scott Channon won the Lennox Longboard Classic for a second straight year. Shuttapunk

A TACTICAL effort helped Lennox Head surfer Scott Channon win the Lennox Longboard Classic for a second straight year.

The 33-year-old had some nerves before the men's open nine-foot final and enlisted the services of a friend to build a pre-race plan.

"I got some really good advice from a mate and that was probably what put it all together for me,” Channon said.

"Michael Crispy works at the high performance centre and he made me focus on my strengths and pick the right waves.

"In the past I've worried about what the other surfers can and can't do but this time I just focussed on what I could do.

"Trying to win the competition for a second time felt even harder and I've never defended a title before so the nerves were there.”

"Wayne Webster has done a great job with my boards and I'm loving the one I'm on at the moment.”

Channon finished ahead of Kingscliff surfer Dean Bevan who qualified for the World Surf League Longboard tour this year.

Ben O'Dwyer finished third after winning the event in 2016 while former club junior Alex Glassington finished fourth.

"I hadn't surfed against Alex for about 10 years and Dean Bevan is always hungry for a win,” Channon said.

"It felt great to win an event at home and I feel like I know the break like the back of my hand.”

Channon has been in a purple patch of form over the past 18 months having finished third at the Byron Malibu Classic behind professionals Jack Entwistle and Dane Pioli earlier this year.

He won all three major events on the Far North Coast with wins at Byron Bay, Lennox Head and Evans Head.

"To win three in a row and be able to defend one now is pretty special,” Channon said.

"I pick and choose where I compete and I'm lucky there are some really good events around here that don't cost much to travel to.

"It's been in the back of my mind over the past two years about doing more state and national events and having a crack at the tour.

"I'm doing a lot of judging at that level at the moment though and it would be too hard to do both.”

It was a double celebration for the Lennox Head contingent with Eleanor Robertson winning the open women's division for a second straight year.